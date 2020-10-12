GridCoin (GRC) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.23 million and $123.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 438,660,902 coins and its circulating supply is 408,007,869 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

