Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 485,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.27. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

