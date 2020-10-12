Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.23

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 1470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 31.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.