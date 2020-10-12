Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

