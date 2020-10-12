Harmony Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $34.06 million and $4.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.81 or 0.04945675 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

