Harvest Finance Trading Up 64.6% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $11.73 million and $3.50 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 64.6% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $134.23 or 0.01161294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

