Hays plc (LON:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 132 ($1.72).

Several research firms have commented on HAS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.70)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Doug Evans sold 53,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £62,943.66 ($82,247.04).

Shares of HAS stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 119 ($1.55). 1,898,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 38.39. Hays has a one year low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.15.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

