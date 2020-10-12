Haywood Securities Raises Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.25

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target boosted by Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CXB. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.96 million and a P/E ratio of 55.88.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

