Head to Head Comparison: ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.62 million ($19.33) -0.04 ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR $11.97 billion 2.20 $1.80 billion $0.96 14.76

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.67%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -146.01% -127.61% ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) as a daytime administration for the treatment of PTSD and potential indication -neurocognitive dysfunction associated with corticosteroid use that is in pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application stage; and TNX-801, a smallpox-preventing vaccine based on a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, which is in pre-IND application stage. Its product pipeline also includes TNX-701, a biodefense development program for protection from radiation injury. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent. It also provides Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Symbicort for the treatment for adult bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Bonoteo for the treatment for osteoporosis; Suglat for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and Repatha for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In addition, it offers Lexiscan, a pharmacologic stress agent; Tarceva, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer; CRESEMBA, a azole antifungal; and Dificlir, a novel treatment for CDI. Additionally, it is developing enzalutamide, gilteritinib, enfortumab vedotin, zolbetuximab, roxadustat, and fezolinetant for oncology indications. The company has a collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to apply Actinium warhead enabling technology platform for generating Actinium radio-conjugates with various Astellas targeting agents; and a research collaboration with NapaJen Pharma, Inc. for the discovery and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

