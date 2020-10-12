Head to Head Review: Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Generation Alpha (NASDAQ:GNAL)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Generation Alpha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altisource Portfolio Solutions is more favorable than Generation Alpha.

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Generation Alpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions -69.27% -808.90% -78.06% Generation Alpha -772.70% N/A -759.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Generation Alpha’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $648.65 million 0.32 -$307.97 million ($19.26) -0.69 Generation Alpha $1.97 million 0.38 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Generation Alpha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform. It also provides fulfillment, loan certification, and mortgage banker cooperative management services; loan origination system; loan certification and mortgage fraud insurance; and vendor management oversight platform. In addition, the company offers mortgage brokerage and homeowners insurance solutions; and buy-renovate-lease-sell and data solutions, as well as real estate brokerage services under the Owners.com name. Further, it provides post-charge-off consumer debt collection services, customer relationship management services, and information technology infrastructure management services. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. Its primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, California.

