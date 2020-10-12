Head to Head Review: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) vs. Avantor (NASDAQ:AVTR)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55%

Risk & Volatility

Avantor has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Avantor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantor and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion 2.35 $334.41 million $0.58 42.45 Astrotech $490,000.00 28.17 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avantor and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 3 13 0 2.81 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avantor presently has a consensus price target of $22.30, suggesting a potential downside of 9.42%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than Astrotech.

Summary

Avantor beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

