HeartBout Trading Up 6.9% This Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $61,365.85 and approximately $1,116.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.04965158 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

