HEAT Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. HEAT has a total market cap of $851,679.25 and $17.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEAT has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEAT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00264685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00100053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.01468938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000676 BTC.

HEAT Profile

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 46,418,769 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com.

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.