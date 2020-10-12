Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $192.47 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $192.47 million and $27.71 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00100072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.01479860 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,828,639 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

