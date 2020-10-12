HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.58 ($71.27).

ETR:HEI traded down €1.04 ($1.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €55.94 ($65.81). 766,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.12.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

