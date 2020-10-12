Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,315.23

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Helex has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Helex has a market capitalization of $11,315.23 and $3,813.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001406 BTC on exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.04965158 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Helex (HLX) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

