Helix Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $163,864.19 and $69.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00398090 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020064 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012699 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007802 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 29,306,261 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,454 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.