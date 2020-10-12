HeroNode 24 Hour Volume Reaches $79.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Bilaxy, LBank and IDEX. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $82,169.34 and approximately $79.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Token Store, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

