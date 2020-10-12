Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.80. Hexindai shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,067 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hexindai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

