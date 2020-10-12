HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

HEXO opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 2,612.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in HEXO by 349.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

