Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.58.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports to $39.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.01. 669,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

