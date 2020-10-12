Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.29.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of HRC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.31. 3,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,116,000 after buying an additional 402,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,819 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

