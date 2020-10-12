Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) & Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOSSQ) Head to Head Contrast

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

21.7% of Höegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Höegh LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Höegh LNG Partners 2 2 2 0 2.00

Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Höegh LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Höegh LNG Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Risk & Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Höegh LNG Partners has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Höegh LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Höegh LNG Partners 39.28% 20.11% 6.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Höegh LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Höegh LNG Partners $145.44 million 2.59 $52.74 million $2.09 5.43

Höegh LNG Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

Höegh LNG Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.