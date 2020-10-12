HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,017. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $675.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 238,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.