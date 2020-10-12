HOQU Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. HOQU has a total market cap of $363,455.63 and $998,838.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood and HitBTC. In the last week, HOQU has traded 117.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00266757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00097621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01496507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00157769 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

