HorusPay Market Cap Hits $254,536.28 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $254,536.28 and $39.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00266262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00099909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.01475559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00157158 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

