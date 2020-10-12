Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 297.50 ($3.89).

HTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Hunting stock traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 139 ($1.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,199. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 444.80 ($5.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.35%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 14,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,500.98). Also, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

