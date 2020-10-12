Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of TSE HSE remained flat at $C$3.37 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,193. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Husky Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.80.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.2073333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

