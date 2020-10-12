Hyperion Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market cap of $57.39 million and approximately $936,665.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 71% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.01469884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00156798 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion's official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion's official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

