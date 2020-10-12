I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,610.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00629299 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005119 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00033316 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.76 or 0.03828980 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,449,859 coins. I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

