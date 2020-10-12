ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) Insider Paul Meader Acquires 10,766 Shares

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) insider Paul Meader acquired 10,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,966.84 ($10,410.09).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 75.75 ($0.99). 133,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,920. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.65. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 64.19 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

