IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $541,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $189.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,048. IDEX has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

