indaHash (IDH) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, indaHash has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $351.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Tidex, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.70 or 0.01469884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00156798 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

