Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

ICD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE ICD traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 714,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 7.35.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.81) by $1.08. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

