Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $92.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 4,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,229,000 after buying an additional 7,513,853 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,292,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 44.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after purchasing an additional 629,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.