Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

9/28/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

9/28/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $8.00.

9/22/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

9/3/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 61,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,047,539. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,576,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $74,113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 333,382 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

