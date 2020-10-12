Insider Buying: Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Stephane Gibon purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

LON:PHTM traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 51.20 ($0.67). The company had a trading volume of 162,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.25. Photo-Me International plc has a one year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 99.90 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $192.98 million and a PE ratio of 171.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

