Insider Selling: Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Sells 45,500 Shares of Stock

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Steven Mark Cook sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$131,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$391,680.

Steven Mark Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Mark Cook sold 71,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total transaction of C$186,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Steven Mark Cook sold 35,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00.

Shares of TSE AUG opened at C$3.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.59 million and a PE ratio of -26.48. Auryn Resources Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.0918367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Auryn Resources from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

