Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells 11,112 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,112 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $1,007,080.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,599,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $4,030,810.03.

On Monday, October 5th, Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,008,672.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,832,624.01.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80.

On Friday, August 7th, Sarah Bany sold 15,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,029.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $3,639,085.41.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,744,037.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $827,924.10.

On Thursday, July 30th, Sarah Bany sold 131 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $10,676.50.

COLM stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $31,750,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,893.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 246,674 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $13,606,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

