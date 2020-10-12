Insider Selling: iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Sells 15,873 Shares of Stock

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. iCAD Inc has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.35.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iCAD by 686.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iCAD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

