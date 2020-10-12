Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $917,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,774.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $961,290.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $446,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $476,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $470,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $477,015.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $943,140.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $529,320.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $448,635.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,155.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -25.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

