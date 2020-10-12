Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells 135,000 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,806 shares in the company, valued at $63,077,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $2,035,800.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 6,997 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $118,879.03.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.69. RealReal Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RealReal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

