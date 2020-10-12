Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,681,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,249,900.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$1,892.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total transaction of C$23,023.00.

Shares of RUP opened at C$5.47 on Monday. Rupert Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of $559.70 million and a P/E ratio of -160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUP. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

