Insolar (XNS) Price Down 46.1% Over Last Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Insolar coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001515 BTC on major exchanges including and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $611,768.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insolar Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

