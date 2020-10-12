Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.47

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.47 and last traded at $118.72, with a volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.71.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $328,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock worth $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

