Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,547 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

INTC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.82. 24,343,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,865,672. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

