Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,791 shares of company stock worth $9,347,989. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $264.45. 14,107,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $753.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

