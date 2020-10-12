Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 36,397 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,397 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,778.3% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14,394.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 884,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 878,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. 6,687,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

