Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ISNPY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.