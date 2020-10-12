Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Given New $0.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $0.60 to $0.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:INUV traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

